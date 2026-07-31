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LogisticsNorth WestUK & IrelandWest MidlandsYorkshire & North EastInvestment

KKR and Mirastar seal £170m logistics portfolio deal

31 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten, David Hatcher

Four acquired logistics assets total 1.25m sq ft

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