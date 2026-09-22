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LogisticsEast MidlandsNorth WestSouth EastUK & IrelandWest MidlandsYorkshire & North East

KKR and Mirastar seal £400m logistics portfolio deal

22 Sep 2026 | 07:58 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Duo acquires fully let eight-asset portfolio from Ares

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