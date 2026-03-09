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ResidentialAlternative lendersFinancingStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

KKR and Puma launch £500m living lending venture

9 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Joint venture to lend across build-to-rent, build-to-sell and student accommodation 

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