Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FinanceAlternativesCorporateHealthcareInvestmentUK & Ireland

KKR and Stonepeak secure £125m financing for Assura takeover

19 Jun 2025 | 07:55 | London | by May Agaran

Funding to be provided by Jefferies International

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Electronics, Computer, Video Gaming

PHP makes last-ditch push for Assura

13 Jun 2025
Read
Silhouette, Lighting, People

KKR and Stonepeak up Assura offer to £1.7bn

11 Jun 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Head-to-head: Aedifica and Cofinimmo debate €12bn merger terms

28 May 2025
Read
Electronics, Computer, Video Gaming

Assura pauses shareholder vote following fresh PHP approach

23 May 2025
Read