Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

HealthcareAlternativesCorporateInvestmentUK & Ireland

KKR and Stonepeak up Assura offer to £1.7bn

11 Jun 2025 | 07:43 | London | by May Agaran

Final takeover offer made following PHP's improved bid

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Warehouse REIT agrees to £470m Blackstone offer

4 Jun 2025
Read

Warehouse REIT extends deadline for buyout offer

2 Jun 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Head-to-head: Aedifica and Cofinimmo debate €12bn merger terms

28 May 2025
Read
Electronics, Computer, Video Gaming

Assura pauses shareholder vote following fresh PHP approach

23 May 2025
Read