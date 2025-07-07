Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsContinental EuropeInvestmentNordicsSweden

KKR cruises back to Sweden for €60m logistics purchase

7 Jul 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Amy Finch, David Hatcher

US fund also made multi-family acquisition last week

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Q+A: CapMan – "It's beneficial to be a Nordic specialist, but never say never"

4 Jul 2025
Read
Person, Car, Transportation

KKR launches €45m French logistics sale

3 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

KKR secures 325 Stockholm residential units in forward deal

1 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Palmira gathers investors for €600m European warehouse spree

1 Jul 2025
Read