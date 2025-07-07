KKR cruises back to Sweden for €60m logistics purchase

LogisticsContinental EuropeInvestmentNordicsSweden
7 Jul 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Amy Finch, David Hatcher
US fund also made multi-family acquisition last week
Monument puts Newcastle development opportunity on the block
One year on: serious reform needed to deliver Labour’s promises
Cashback as Hines sells first-class £90m Partridge portfolio
TPG eyes £100m Ammolite logistics portfolio
BGO launches European data centre platform
Competition watchdog launches probe of £1.8bn PHP and Assura deal
DDRE hires head of agency
Wood Mackenzie takes space at Edinburgh’s Waverley Gate
Monsoon and Accessorize secure flurry of retail lettings
Firma and Precede finance £30m Manchester development
Oaktree’s head of Europe to step down
Victor emerges for £400m Sanctuary student portfolio
Shah on property: can the big agencies ever truly compete with Eastdil?
CBRE investment banking head departs
LaSalle taps up buyers for £420m portfolio
Fusion Group secures blockbuster £500m loan
Logistics developer buys site for £130m London scheme
Chinese toy giant snaps up £63m Oxford Street store
Multistorey logistics struggles to get off the ground in London
Investment duo launch partner hunt for €500m of shopping centres