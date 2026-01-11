NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FundraisingContinental EuropeUK & Ireland

KKR Europe fund wraps up at half the size of predecessor

11 Jan 2026 | 19:15 | London | by Robin Marriott

Final close on $1.1bn

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

KKR invests $1.5bn in European data centre developer

7 Jan 2026
Read

KKR appoints new co-heads for European real estate business

8 Dec 2025
Read
American Flag, Flag, Person

KKR halts core-plus fundraising in Europe and Asia

8 Dec 2025
Read
Nature, Outdoors, Landscape

Hines' Asia value-add fund faces first-close hurdle

26 Nov 2025
Read