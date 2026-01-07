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Data centresContinental EuropeLondonSpainSwitzerlandUK & IrelandAlternativesCorporateInvestment

KKR invests $1.5bn in European data centre developer

7 Jan 2026 | 14:34 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Oak Hill also committing $400m to support Global Technical Realty's pipeline

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