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FundraisingAPACAustraliaCanadaContinental EuropeFranceGermanyGlobalLogisticsResidentialUK & IrelandUnited States

KKR halts core-plus fundraising in Europe and Asia

8 Dec 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

Private equity giant continues to raise capital for Property Partners strategy in the US

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