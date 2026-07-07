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LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

KKR taps buyers for £120m Tower Bridge trophy

7 Jul 2026 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

One of London’s first net carbon zero buildings is up for sale

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