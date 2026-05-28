NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateContinental EuropeInvestmentItalyPeople

KKR to set up Milan office

28 May 2026 | 15:01 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Marco Fontana and Nicolò Della Casa take leadership roles

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Blazer, Clothing, Coat

DeA Capital Real Estate appoints new board

26 May 2026
Read
Urban, Building, Town

Ryze teams up with Tikehau to advance European expansion

21 May 2026
Read

Via Outlets’ chief executive to step down

20 May 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Church

Vukile to enter Italy after €145m capital raise

20 May 2026
Read