Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateFundraisingUK & Ireland

KKR’s European head of core-plus real estate leaves

9 Oct 2025 | 11:55 | London | by Julie Cruz

Firm appoints successor to MD, who had joined from BlackRock in 2021

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Expo Real 2025: from surviving to stabilising

8 Oct 2025
Read
Logo, Architecture, Building

Pimco plans new core-plus fund with Allianz backing

23 Sep 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Edward Bates leaves Stam Europe

19 Sep 2025
Read

PGIM Real Estate buys Berlin hotel for core-plus fund 

18 Sep 2025
Read