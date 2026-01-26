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ResidentialContinental EuropeInvestmentNordicsRetailSweden

KlaraBo sells €85m Swedish portfolio to Episurf

26 Jan 2026 | 07:50 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

57,250 sq m collection comprises 69% residential and 31% commercial

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