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LeasingIrelandOfficeUK & Ireland

Klaviyo inks 10-year deal for Dublin hub

3 Sep 2026 | 07:51 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Boston-headquartered marketing automation group secures 57,000 sq ft at One Le Pole Square

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