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CorporateUK & IrelandHotels & LeisureRetail

KLM out-of-town team stays solo after JLL deal

29 Oct 2026 | 14:03 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Directors will rebrand to boutique consultancy specialising in retail warehouse and leisure investments

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