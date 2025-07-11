Green Street News - Homepage
KLP Eiendom buys €133m Stockholm office from Barings

11 Jul 2025 | 07:44 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Property at Härolden 44 provides 10,000 sq m of lettable area

