Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentNordics

KLP snaps up €287m Norwegian rental housing portfolio

28 May 2025 | 07:43 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Selvaag sells 51,740 sq m collection in Norway's largest rental housing deal

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Pension giant plans €1bn+ Scandinavian resi drive

2 Apr 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

KLP Eiendom enters resi market with €90m Norwegian purchase 

20 Feb 2025
Read

Union and Gjelsten set up Oslo housing joint venture

12 Aug 2024
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

KLP-owned property group names new CEO 

29 Apr 2024
Read