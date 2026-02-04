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PeopleCorporateLogisticsUK & Ireland

Knight Frank adds partner to industrial and logistics team

4 Feb 2026 | 10:52 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Matthew Rickman joins from Montagu Evans

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