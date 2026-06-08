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PeopleCorporateLogisticsLondonUK & Ireland

Knight Frank adds to London and South East logistics team

8 Jun 2026 | 15:01 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Firm is also restructuring to deliver a "unified service line"

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