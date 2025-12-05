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PeopleResidentialSenior livingUK & Ireland

Knight Frank appoints head of senior housing research

5 Dec 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Sophie Cooper will lead research agenda in the expanding sub-sector

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