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PeoplePolicy & RegulationRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland

Knight Frank appoints regeneration specialist to lead public sector advisory

19 Aug 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Richard Dixon has overseen £2bn of regeneration and infrastructure projects

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