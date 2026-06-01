NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

DistressContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyOffice

Knight Frank breaks off talks to take over German broker

1 Jun 2026 | 21:58 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny, Michael Minarzik

Frankfurt-based adviser had to initiate full insolvency proceedings today

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone

Newmark acquires PTXRE subsidiary

6 Aug 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Q+A: Knight Frank – “We want to double our turnover in Europe”

6 Jul 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Factory

Knight Frank secures global advisory mandate from Henkel

9 Jun 2026
Read
Sign, Symbol, Advertisement

Knight Frank in talks to take over German broker

13 May 2026
Read