Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGlobalMiddle EastUK & Ireland

Knight Frank makes EMEA occupier strategy division hire

10 Jun 2025 | 11:51 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Jade Tong previously led regional strategy and operations across APAC markets 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Aboria adds to team from DWS

27 May 2025
Read
Sign, Symbol, Advertisement

Knight Frank appoints head of global portfolio solutions for Germany

13 May 2025
Read

Avison Young hires duo for senior Leeds and Newcastle roles

6 May 2025
Read
Indoors, Architecture, Building

Knight Frank adds partner to occupier strategy and solutions team

17 Apr 2025
Read