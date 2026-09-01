NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleCorporateFinancingUK & Ireland

Knight Frank names Chris Davis as permanent group CFO

1 Sep 2026 | 12:47 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Davis previously served as interim chief financial officer

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Truck, Vehicle, Transportation

Mountpark picks new chief executive

1 Sep 2026
Read
Face, Head, Person

Former Corestate chief executive launches data centre asset manager

26 Aug 2026
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Hilltop Capital names Tiger Craft chief executive

29 Jul 2026
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Knight Frank names new planning partner

28 Jul 2026
Read