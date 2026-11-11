11 Nov 2026 | 08:13 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Firm bolsters real estate oversight with senior hire
Stanhope appoints commercial finance director
Auf Wiedersehen, Pet: German open-ended funds come under pressure to sell UK assets
SEO London adds Blackstone as founding partner for real estate programme
Lender puts South East business park up for sale
Fund manager reignites Manchester office sale
Knight Frank’s Julian Stocks joins Workspace board
Founder of struggling hedge fund agrees to buy £40m Belgravia mansion
Council and Berkeley drop £2.2bn Birmingham regeneration deal
Q+A: Valor on expanding its urban logistics business in Germany
Seneca lands £20m Leeds office campus
British Land to make cuts and spin off management business
Real estate jobs drought: “Never before have I seen this many people looking”
Senior staff to leave Unite amid restructuring
Asif Aziz buys City block for £200m hotel conversion
Owner weighs exit from £2bn Westfield Stratford
RX London hires City investment head from CBRE
Let’s get Fizzy: UK pension giants close in on £340m BTR portfolio
London Designer Outlet goes under offer
US private equity shop circles £250m boutique hotels business
Changes at the top for KKR’s £800m+ living platform