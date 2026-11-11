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PeopleUK & IrelandCorporate

Knight Frank’s Julian Stocks joins Workspace board

11 Nov 2026 | 08:13 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Firm bolsters real estate oversight with senior hire

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