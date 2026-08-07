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FinancingOfficeScotlandUK & Ireland

Korean investor holds £130m Edinburgh campus after refinancing

7 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Deal structure includes £60m+ whole loan and equity injection

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