NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OpinionContinental EuropeUK & IrelandCorporateFund managerFundraising

Kovacs on property: tougher fundraising markets are prompting managers to rethink playbooks

21 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Michael Kovacs

Drawing on multiple revenue streams can help managers grow businesses

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Flower, Plant, Rose

Top logistics managers and blue-chip partners hit the dating scene

21 Oct 2026
Read
Clothing, Formal Wear, Suit

Q+A: Christie Wright on Patrizia’s €600m food-anchored retail pipeline

20 Oct 2026
Read

Q+A: M&G's BauMont – "Our ambition is to scale into the leading pan-European value-add manager"

19 Oct 2026
Read
Outdoors, Aerial View, Architecture

P3 to manage GIC logistics portfolio in France and Poland

16 Oct 2026
Read