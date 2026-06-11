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ResidentialContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentNordicsSweden

KPA Pension buys €46m Gothenburg resi project from Skanska

11 Jun 2026 | 11:31 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Skanska will develop a rental asset comprising 142 apartments

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