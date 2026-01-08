NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeGermanyCorporateRegeneration

KPMG Germany appoints partner for building transformation advisory

8 Jan 2026 | 11:09 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Markus Trost joins from JLL

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Face, Happy, Head

JLL appoints new Munich office head

9 Jul 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

KPMG's €100m Düsseldorf office up for grabs

8 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, City

Pioneers, admirers and renovators ride new wave of Frankfurt high-rise projects

20 Nov 2025
Read

Five questions for JLL Munich's Markus Trost

13 Apr 2023
Read