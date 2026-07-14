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M&ALondonNorth WestUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastCorporate

KR8 acquires Allsop’s recoveries and receivership team

14 Jul 2026 | 07:53 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Restructuring business adds further real estate expertise

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