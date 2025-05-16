Advanced Search

LogisticsContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentItaly

Kryalos acquires Italian logistics portfolio for Blackstone  

16 May 2025 | 16:00 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Trio of deals made through Mercury and Juno funds

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Why European logistics real estate is poised to perform

14 May 2025
Read
Car, Car Dealership, Transportation

Panattoni to develop €117m Łódź distribution centre

12 May 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Hillwood secures €17m financing for Polish logistics park

8 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Warehouse

SLP buys €40m Swedish logistics scheme 

7 May 2025
Read