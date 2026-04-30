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LogisticsContinental EuropeFinancingInvestmentItaly

Kryalos acquires Italian warehouse portfolio

30 Apr 2026 | 12:50 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Purchase financed with €87m loan from PBB

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