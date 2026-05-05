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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentItalyResidential

Kryalos and King Street launch Italian student fund with €115m purchase

5 May 2026 | 13:46 | London | by Edith Fishta, Lovelyn Tagalag

Two properties will provide more than 880 beds

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