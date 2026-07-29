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RetailContinental EuropeItalyInvestment

Kryalos sells 37,000 sq m Italian retail portfolio  

29 Jul 2026 | 11:20 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Deal involves cash-and-carry stores leased to GS

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