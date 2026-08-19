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FinancingCommunity & Social HousingContinental EuropeCorporateM&AResidentialSpain

Ktesios secures €12m Deutsche Bank loan

19 Aug 2026 | 11:35 | London | by Elena Vardon

Spanish Socimi will refinance existing debt and fund acquisitions

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