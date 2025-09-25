Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

CorporateAustraliaContinental EuropeGlobalM&AMiddle EastOfficeResidentialRetailStudent AccommodationUK & IrelandUnited States

Kuwaiti private equity group buys into 90 North

25 Sep 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Robin Marriott, Guy Montague-Jones, James Buckley

Spire Ventures and James Caan's Hamilton Bradshaw sell out of investment manager

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Person, Human, Furniture

Spire Ventures backs flex office start-up

13 Apr 2021
Read
Architecture, Building, College

Harrison Street acquires majority stake in Roundshield

30 Jul 2025
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

DFI in play as talks with potential investors begin

4 Sep 2025
Read
Adult, Male, Man

Legal & General on Proprium deal: "This is the final piece of the jigsaw"

27 May 2025
Read