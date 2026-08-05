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ResidentialEast MidlandsInvestmentUK & Ireland

L1 buys Leicester resi development

5 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Guy Montague-Jones

Scheme was completed in 2019  

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