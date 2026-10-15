NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Student AccommodationNorth WestScotlandUK & IrelandWest MidlandsYorkshire & North East

La Caisse downsizes £675m student acquisition as assets return to market

15 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten, David Hatcher

Deal will now concentrate only on Manchester blocks

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Bench, Furniture, Architecture

DWS strikes blockbuster £675m student sale

30 Apr 2026
Read
Blonde, Hair, Person

Aboria Capital closes in on £170m debut deal

26 Jun 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Vita buys out pension fund on £247m Manchester resi scheme

28 Sep 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Fund manager weighs future of £750m student collection

7 May 2025
Read