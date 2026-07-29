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LondonUK & IrelandOfficeInvestment

La Caisse goes back to market with £200m+ City project

29 Jul 2026 | 16:20 | London | by James Buckley

Sale relaunched after talks to sell to a Dutch developer ended

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