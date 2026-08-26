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LondonCanadaInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

La Caisse receives flurry of bids for £200m+ City project

26 Aug 2026 | 16:20 | London | by James Buckley

Suitors line up for Square Mile development opportunity

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