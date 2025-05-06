Advanced Search

LogisticsContinental EuropeFranceInvestment

La Française REM buys French warehouse for public pension fund

6 May 2025 | 07:00 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Property spans 24,600 sq m 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Tishman to enter French logistics market with €32m acquisition

30 Apr 2025
Read
Car, Transportation, Vehicle

€100m Maranello project near Ferrari HQ races to market

30 Apr 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Aurelis sheds Bremen light industrial asset

30 Apr 2025
Read

€110m+ French logistics portfolio hits the market

29 Apr 2025
Read