NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

La Française sells £19m City office

16 Sep 2026 | 14:32 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Canvas Offices and Hagag Group team for another London flexible office project

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Private equity firm snaps up City office gem

16 Apr 2026
Read
Crystyal Park, La Française REM

La Française REM refinances Paris office with €407m loan

21 Nov 2024
Read

Hagag and Canvas team up to open Holborn flex office

12 Nov 2024
Read

La Française REM expands flex office brand to Germany

16 Oct 2024
Read