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Policy & RegulationPlanningRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland

Labour conference: rhetoric shifts from building ambitions to regulation

30 Sep 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

New powers for councils as planning reforms fail to spur development

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