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OpinionContinental EuropeHotels & LeisureUK & Ireland

Labour is the underwriting variable hotel investors keep getting wrong

3 Jun 2026 | 15:20 | London | by Christina Reti

Pricing will hit sellers if staff turnover is too high

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