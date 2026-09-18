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FinancingCommunity & Social HousingContinental EuropeResidentialSpain

Lagoom Living secures €73m loan for Seville resi scheme

18 Sep 2026 | 07:12 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

ICO provides additional financing

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