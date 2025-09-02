Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Student AccommodationInvestmentNorth WestResidentialUK & Ireland

Lancaster's "best-value" student scheme launched to market

2 Sep 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Development was last sold by Crosslane in 2017

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Lloyds Living adds 598 homes to portfolio

12 Jun 2025
Read

Frasers adds Lancashire retail park to basket

4 Mar 2025
Read

Frasers Group adds Lancaster shopping centre to retail portfolio

13 Sep 2024
Read
Roof, Urban, Neighborhood

Maple Grove eyes deal at Lancaster’s £250m Canal Quarter

15 Jan 2021
Read