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OpinionPolicy & RegulationResidentialUK & Ireland

Land assembly doesn't work: here's how to fix it

16 Mar 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Phoebe Arslanagić-Little

Land readjustment is used in Spain, the Netherlands and Japan. Why not here?

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