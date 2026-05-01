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ResidentialPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

Landlords "selling 700 homes a day" as Renters' Rights Act comes into force

1 May 2026 | 07:48 | London | by May Agaran

Savills reports buy-to-let exodus over past year ahead of new legislation

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