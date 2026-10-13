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Hotels & LeisureNorth WestUK & IrelandInvestment

Landmark Manchester music venue primed for sale

13 Oct 2026 | 11:54 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Victoria Warehouse has planning permission for 200 hotel rooms

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