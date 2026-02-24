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OfficeHotels & LeisureResidentialUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Landmark Newcastle development opportunity back up for grabs

24 Feb 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Site has proposals from star architect’s practice

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